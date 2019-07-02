Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -2.22 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 41 1.60 N/A 2.33 19.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. is $38.33, which is potential -18.01% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 97.6%. Insiders held 5.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.4% are James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -3.91% -37.76% -90.21% -91.81% -91.72% -89% James River Group Holdings Ltd. -0.26% 17.99% 13.57% 20.61% 24.77% 23.65%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -89% weaker performance while James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 23.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.