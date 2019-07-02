Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|4
|0.04
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|41
|1.60
|N/A
|2.33
|19.36
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|10%
|2.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.73 beta indicates that Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of James River Group Holdings Ltd. is $38.33, which is potential -18.01% downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 97.6%. Insiders held 5.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.4% are James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-3.91%
|-37.76%
|-90.21%
|-91.81%
|-91.72%
|-89%
|James River Group Holdings Ltd.
|-0.26%
|17.99%
|13.57%
|20.61%
|24.77%
|23.65%
For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -89% weaker performance while James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 23.65% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
