Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Contrasting side by side

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 3 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 1.92 N/A 16328.66 0.01

In table 1 we can see Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is $250, which is potential 26.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.52%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.