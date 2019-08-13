Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Contrasting side by side

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|3
|0.02
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|206
|1.92
|N/A
|16328.66
|0.01
In table 1 we can see Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is $250, which is potential 26.77% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.52%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-16.62%
|-41.67%
|-57.58%
|-95.34%
|-95.1%
|-94.81%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
|-1.22%
|-4.28%
|-5.21%
|-0.26%
|3.18%
|0.61%
For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance while Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has 0.61% stronger performance.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
