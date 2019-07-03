Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Last Week Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Analysts

Analysts expect Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to report $0.34 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. ATLKY’s profit would be $393.39M giving it 23.81 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Atlas Copco AB’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 28,799 shares traded. Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Associated Banc had 4 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ASB in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Underperform” rating. Jefferies upgraded Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $23 target. See Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) latest ratings:

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.47 billion. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in the manufacturing, gas and oil, and process industries. It has a 3.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides electric assembly tools, control systems and associated software packages, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and self-pierce riveting equipment for use in the motor vehicle industry; basic fastening tools, drills, grinders, and adhesive and sealant equipment for use in general industrial manufacturing applications; and impact wrenches, percussive tools, drills, sanders, and grinders for vehicle service professionals.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.

The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 816,236 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Associated Banc-Corp shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research (Trc) owns 13,887 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). First Tru Advisors L P reported 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 31,819 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 27,400 shares. 19,790 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Com. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Parkside Bancshares & Tru holds 90 shares. Northern Corporation reported 1.31M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Boston Advsr Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Keybank Association Oh invested in 59,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 73,408 shares. 197,203 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.