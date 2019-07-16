Atlas Browninc Trimmed Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position; Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Atlas Browninc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Atlas Browninc holds 146,602 shares with $7.76 million value, down from 192,102 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc Com now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 536,287 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 31 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 29 sold and trimmed equity positions in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 12.98 million shares, down from 14.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Equity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 23 New Position: 8.

Pecaut & Co. holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. for 293,568 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co owns 936,454 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ota Financial Group L.P. has 0.39% invested in the company for 41,557 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 203,406 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 396,708 shares traded. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) has declined 2.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Thursday, June 20. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,600 shares or 2% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 10,902 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 431,441 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc holds 688,073 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,894 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Blackrock Inc has 2.55M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 339,613 are held by Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Meeder Asset accumulated 16,528 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 40,032 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,904 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 57,703 shares.