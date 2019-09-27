Atlas Browninc Trimmed Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding by $2.11 Million; Stock Price Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 79,134 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, down from 96,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 94,990 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 559,107 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Co stated it has 10,961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 2.25M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 3,098 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). New York-based Jefferies Grp Lc has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Huntington Natl Bank reported 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 15,168 shares. Wasatch stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 16,675 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 49,270 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 8,369 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 209,270 shares to 309,270 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc by 480,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 655,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.89M for 10.36 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.