Atlas Browninc Trimmed Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) as Share Value Rose; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Holder Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $2.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 536,287 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 133,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 685,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 552,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 331,978 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 52.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Com has 11,540 shares. 4,027 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 57,932 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 431,441 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 422,174 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,034 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 892,131 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 52,310 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 5.5% or 146,602 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd accumulated 8,700 shares.

