Atlas Browninc Position in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Has Decreased by $2.37 Million; Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 623,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 975,540 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 1.27 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 3.84 million shares traded or 310.62% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 154,786 shares to 212,287 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 134,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.07M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 36,375 shares. 131,713 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability. Edgestream Lp holds 0.71% or 117,904 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.55% stake. Natixis owns 25,367 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 510 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 24,295 shares. Schroder Management Grp Incorporated holds 9,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.52% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 5,378 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 16,345 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag owns 24,239 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 11.75 million shares. 2,565 were accumulated by Tompkins.

