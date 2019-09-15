Atlas Browninc Lowered Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Stake by $459,360 as Stock Declined; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Gentex (GNTX) Position by $1.34 Million

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 904,921 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 81.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 55,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308,000, down from 68,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.06 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 181,205 shares to 270,005 shares, valued at $9.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 173,380 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 185,496 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,348 shares. 134,000 were reported by Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Northern Tru Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.60M shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 28,900 shares. Principal Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Synovus Corporation invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.37% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Sprott holds 400,000 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 57,928 shares. Prudential Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 13,583 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 431,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlas Browninc accumulated 136,162 shares. Jefferies Group has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 10,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 302,252 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 2.32 million shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 56,724 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,967 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,007 shares stake. Weiss Multi owns 251,472 shares. 2,000 were reported by Central State Bank & Co. State Street reported 717,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 534 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 112,359 shares.

