Atlas Browninc Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.4 lastly. It is down 5.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 53,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 320,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 373,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 4.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Granted FDA Approval for ImageReady MRI Labeling for the Vercise Gevia – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bain executive joins biotech startup Cerevel’s C-suite – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.23 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 73,691 shares to 94,309 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Call) (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stifel Upgrades Papa John\’s (PZZA) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Sony, Papa John’s International, and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PZZA, TTD, TREE – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Papa John’s (PZZA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

