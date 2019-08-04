Atlas Browninc Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Banbury Partners Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.18 million shares traded or 41.45% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.05 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 49.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,932 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bares Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Davenport And Com Ltd Liability Company reported 6,015 shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.04% or 171,247 shares. Verition Fund Llc reported 10,272 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd invested in 4,276 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 3,765 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Prudential Fincl owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 14,064 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 70,193 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.18 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.