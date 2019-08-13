Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position by $2.37 Million; Total Systems Services (TSS) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Holding

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 192,050 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 208,002 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) by 4,876 shares to 115,938 shares, valued at $29.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,124 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And owns 3,838 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.28 million shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 108,953 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,746 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca), a California-based fund reported 101 shares. 52,299 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2.09 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 14,414 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,354 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Burney has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,168 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.01% or 2,208 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 636,077 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 58,569 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 21,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diligent Lc has 0.51% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Putnam Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,300 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Coatue Mngmt Ltd holds 15,085 shares. Maverick Cap holds 0.27% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 390,980 shares. Jackson Square Ltd Llc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd accumulated 19,902 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc owns 1,213 shares. 7,887 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Wellington Grp Llp reported 70,193 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 431,441 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 34,252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Ltd invested in 29,871 shares.