Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holding by $2.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 741,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.12M, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 644,541 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 68.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 32,607 shares to 119,181 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

