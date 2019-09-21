Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position by $459,360; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.49 Million as Share Price Declined

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 541,592 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 34,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 249,949 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, down from 284,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY EQUITY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $2.6 BLN INCREASED FROM $2.0 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE with SPEED’ To Be Released This Spring; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 21/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Group Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGHL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 554,362 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 12,640 are held by Jane Street Ltd Company. 469 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 38,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura stated it has 6,228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prns Lp reported 61,345 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 48,678 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 34,051 shares. Friess Associates Lc owns 43,208 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Gp, Australia-based fund reported 346,369 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 30,228 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 968,177 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. New York-based Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72M for 72.29 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $564.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 993 shares to 4,529 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.