Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Stake in Home Depot Com (HD) by $317,060; Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Its Exelon Com (EXC) Position by $4.11 Million; Market Value Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.01. About 344,053 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,351 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 895,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 828,475 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 43,300 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 189,115 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Leisure Mgmt owns 1.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,730 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,826 were accumulated by Mitchell Mngmt. Inv Counsel Inc reported 5,877 shares. Buckingham Cap Management reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evermay Wealth Ltd Co owns 8,961 shares. Lourd Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 56,680 are held by Daiwa Sb Invs Limited. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 984,831 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department holds 17,609 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp invested in 14,306 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tobam stated it has 0.95% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Company invested in 0.42% or 74,291 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,449 are held by Intersect. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.19% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 2,019 shares. Vestor Capital Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,119 shares. Weiss Multi owns 457,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.40 million shares stake. Sterling Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.11% or 212,547 shares. 23,900 are held by Boothbay Fund Ltd Company. Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 46,650 shares to 694,893 shares, valued at $65.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 236,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,102 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.