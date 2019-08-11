Atlas Browninc Decreased Position in Home Depot Com (HD) by $317,060; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Share Price Declined, Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lowered by $4.03 Million Its Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 41,419 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Tanked After a Fed Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.29% or 184,274 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited reported 0.89% stake. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 18,635 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Inc owns 5,000 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc accumulated 28,291 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,918 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp invested in 5,987 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd accumulated 73,478 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. 22,298 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated accumulated 4.55M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 13,696 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Llc invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,029 shares.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option by Underwriters – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Record Attendance at Descartes’ 14th Annual Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires MacroPoint Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.