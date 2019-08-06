Atlas Browninc Decreased Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Holding By $2.37 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Last Week

Atlas Browninc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Atlas Browninc holds 146,602 shares with $7.76 million value, down from 192,102 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc Com now has $1.36B valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 1.08 million shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

Among 3 analysts covering Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Charter Communications has $43500 highest and $375 lowest target. $395’s average target is 4.02% above currents $379.74 stock price. Charter Communications had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform”. Nomura maintained Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) rating on Monday, July 29. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $38000 target. See Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $380.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $435.0000 460.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $420.0000 450.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $390 Initiate

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 480.0000

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $383.0000 421.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Management holds 4,265 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Regions accumulated 6,300 shares. 46,075 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Lc. 175 were reported by Covington Mngmt. Bares Cap Management holds 1.87M shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 455,790 shares. Amer Grp has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Renaissance Techs Llc owns 411,900 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 60,990 shares. Moreover, Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.66% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2.29 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 84,326 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Fmr Lc stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement invested in 7,358 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 12,688 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $53.40’s average target is 24.94% above currents $42.74 stock price. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Longbow. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $141,969 were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold Charter Communications, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Advsrs Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,368 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.35% stake. 106,374 were reported by Cibc Corp.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $379.74. About 1.26M shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 14/05/2018 – CHARTER’S SPECTRUM TO INVEST $1B TO BOOST NATL FIBER NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 28/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Charter School Finance Training, August 7 On-Site; 26/03/2018 – New Summit Charter Academy Approved To Open In Colorado Springs Will Have Campus In Northstar Commercial Partners Building; 23/03/2018 – UC Regents: Senate resolution, Charter Day celebration mark UC’s 150th anniversary; 03/05/2018 – CHARTER HALL SAYS THE NEW FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY TO 2023; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 05/03/2018 – MAFFEI: CHARTER SAW `ENORMOUS’ BENEFITS FROM TAX LAW; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.04 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 64.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.