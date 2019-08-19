Atlas Browninc Cut Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Netapp (NTAP) Position By $1.74 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 87.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,207 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 3,658 shares with $254,000 value, down from 28,865 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $11.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01

Atlas Browninc decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Atlas Browninc holds 146,602 shares with $7.76M value, down from 192,102 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc Com now has $1.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 834,614 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL bought $141,969 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Papa John’s International has $60 highest and $45 lowest target. $54.17’s average target is 26.59% above currents $42.79 stock price. Papa John’s International had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of PZZA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 429,667 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, Argi Investment Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co has 41,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Regions Corporation accumulated 6,300 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 15,282 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,310 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Freestone Capital Limited Co holds 2% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 5,263 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 54,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd has 63,783 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares stake.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability holds 496,336 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 27,113 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 36,446 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma reported 30,309 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 216,956 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 115,521 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc reported 45,136 shares. Bank accumulated 13,951 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated invested in 5,282 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.1% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 4.06 million were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company reported 17,742 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) stake by 166,385 shares to 206,383 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 10,817 shares and now owns 39,152 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 24.66% above currents $46.76 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2.