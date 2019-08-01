Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $35.61 After 7.00% Down Move; Kellogg Company (K) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 21.99% or $10.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 940,701 shares traded or 246.10% up from the average. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q OPER REV. $590.0M, EST. $547.8M; 02/04/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Patricia Goodwin-Peters SVP of Human Re; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees Adj EPS Up Low- to Mid-30% Level; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Sees FY18 Adj Net Income Up By Mid-Twenty-% Level Compared With 2017; 23/03/2018 – Atlas Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila Stamps to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q Rev $590M; 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila A. Stamps To Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR ENDORSES PRESERVATION OF U.S.-UAE OPEN SKIES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFTThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $920.58M company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $33.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AAWW worth $64.44 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained the shares of K in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Consumer Edge Research downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $4900 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, February 8. See Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $49.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $69 New Target: $64 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $90 New Target: $62 Downgrade

Among 2 analysts covering Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $920.58 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 9.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

More notable recent Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAWW) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Misses Q2 EPS by 37c – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlas Air Worldwide to Expand in Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.22 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.48 million was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advsrs Lc holds 4,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 1.26M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,908 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 290,080 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 304,919 were reported by Pension. Financial Counselors owns 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Lc invested in 41,577 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bartlett Company Lc reported 2,236 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 9,835 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,647 shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 2,710 shares. Dupont Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

The stock increased 9.24% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 5.74 million shares traded or 136.22% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant