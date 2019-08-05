Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $31.58 52-Week Low; Fti Consulting (FCN) Sentiment Is 0.96

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week low and has $30.00 target or 5.00% below today’s $31.58 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $816.40 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $30.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $40.82M less. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 279,301 shares traded. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAWW); 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 86C, EST. 57C; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE PLACES SECOND 747-400 FREIGHTER WITH DHL; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 30/05/2018 – AAWW US: Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Announces Lars Winkelbauer; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees Adj EPS Up Low- to Mid-30% Level; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – CORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, WHICH EXCLUDE AIRCRAFT AND ENGINE PURCHASES, ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT $100 TO $110 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 86C; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees FY Rev to Exceed $2.5

Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 91 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 95 cut down and sold equity positions in Fti Consulting Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 35.95 million shares, down from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fti Consulting Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 30.

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The companyÂ’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, turnaround and restructuring, interim management, transaction, valuation and financial advisory, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions , and M & A integration services. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers forensic accounting and advisory, global risk and investigations practice, dispute advisory, intellectual property (IP) related, civil trial, financial and enterprise data analytics, anti-corruption investigations and compliance, and health consulting services, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; and assistance in business insurance claims.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 123,640 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) has risen 35.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 3.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1 per share. FCN’s profit will be $38.66 million for 24.47 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by FTI Consulting, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.46% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 4.05% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. S&T Bank Pa owns 130,833 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.29% invested in the company for 230,288 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 122,865 shares.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $816.40 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 4.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

Among 2 analysts covering Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.