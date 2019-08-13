Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $29.33 Yearly Low; 5 Analysts Covering Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Among 5 analysts covering Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cinemark Holdings Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Barrington maintained Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Monday, February 25 report. See Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 43.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 44.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week low and has $26.98 target or 8.00% below today’s $29.33 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $758.30 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $26.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $60.66 million less. The stock increased 4.75% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 156,344 shares traded. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 30/05/2018 – Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Announces Lars Winkelbauer as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Patricia Goodwin-Peters SVP of Human Re; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 18/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Endorses Preservation of United States–United Arab Emirates Open Skies; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees Adj EPS Up Low- to Mid-30% Level; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATE FY18 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL GROW BY A LOW- TO MID-30% LEVEL VS 2017, UP FROM CO’S PRIOR OUTLOOK OF MID-20% GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 06/03/2018 Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila A. Stamps To Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE PLACES SECOND 747-400 FREIGHTER WITH DHL

Among 2 analysts covering Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Imperial Capital maintained Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $79 target.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $758.30 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 3.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 198,637 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018

