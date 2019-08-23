Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $26.30 52 Week Low; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Increased Its Regis (RGS) Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Regis Corp (RGS) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc acquired 255,000 shares as Regis Corp (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 2.78M shares with $54.59 million value, up from 2.52M last quarter. Regis Corp now has $669.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 18,437 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS)

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week low and has $25.51 target or 3.00% below today’s $26.30 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $679.96 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $25.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.40M less. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 85,335 shares traded. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q Rev $590M; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 86C; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees FY Rev to Exceed $2.5; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air Sees Adj EPS Up Low- to Mid-30% Level; 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila A. Stamps To Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q OPER REV. $590.0M, EST. $547.8M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Atlas Air; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $679.96 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 3.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

