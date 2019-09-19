Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $24.66 Yearly Low; Autozone Has 0.97 Sentiment

Autozone Inc (AZO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 226 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 233 reduced and sold their equity positions in Autozone Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.18 million shares, down from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Autozone Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 203 Increased: 165 New Position: 61.

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.18 target or 6.00% below today’s $24.66 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $637.56 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $23.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $38.25 million less. The stock decreased 4.34% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 568,112 shares traded or 45.14% up from the average. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila Stamps to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – AAWW US: Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Announces Lars Winkelbauer; 03/05/2018 – Atlas Air 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 23/03/2018 – Atlas Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Endorses Preservation of United States–United Arab Emirates Open Skies; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATE FY18 ADJUSTED NET INCOME WILL GROW BY A LOW- TO MID-30% LEVEL VS 2017, UP FROM CO’S PRIOR OUTLOOK OF MID-20% GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 86C, EST. 57C; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE PLACES SECOND 747-400 FREIGHTER WITH DHL; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q OPER REV. $590.0M, EST. $547.8M

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $637.56 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 3.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.

Analysts await Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.54 per share. AAWW’s profit will be $34.39 million for 4.64 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 682.35% EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates holds 8.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. for 117,572 shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 20,584 shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has 5.64% invested in the company for 10,556 shares. The Tennessee-based New South Capital Management Inc has invested 5.58% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,200 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.32 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

