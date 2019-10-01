Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Reaches $23.65 After 5.00% Down Move; Ecc International (ECC) Sentiment Is 2.8

Ecc International Corp (ECC) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.58, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 14 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold their stakes in Ecc International Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.24 million shares, up from 2.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ecc International Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

The stock of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 480,799 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has declined 30.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.41% the S&P500. Some Historical AAWW News: 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila A. Stamps To Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Atlas Air; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE PLACES SECOND 747-400 FREIGHTER WITH DHL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAWW); 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 86C; 30/05/2018 – Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Announces Lars Winkelbauer as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Elects Jane H. Lute and Sheila Stamps to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Atlas Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS – CORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, WHICH EXCLUDE AIRCRAFT AND ENGINE PURCHASES, ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL ABOUT $100 TO $110 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC AAWW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.76, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $611.32 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $22.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AAWW worth $30.57 million less.

Bard Associates Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. for 252,167 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc owns 1.06 million shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. has 0.19% invested in the company for 150,050 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Next Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,300 shares.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 96,008 shares traded. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. The company has market cap of $421.05 million. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. The company has market cap of $611.32 million. It operates through three divisions: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. It has a 3.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to clients and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft.