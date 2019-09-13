Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) is a company in the Air Services Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.79% of all Air Services Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.54% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.00% 4.10% Industry Average 9.17% 17.83% 8.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. N/A 41 6.87 Industry Average 99.92M 1.09B 32.95

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of -5.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.68% 3.68% -4.08% -13.69% -30.41% 8.2% Industry Average 5.19% 6.67% 4.07% 10.91% 2.50% 18.27%

For the past year Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.03 shows that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s peers are 17.57% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to customers and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft. It also provides cargo and passenger charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.