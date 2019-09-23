Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Comparison side by side

Both Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) are Air Services Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 40 0.23 N/A 6.65 6.87 Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 98 0.00 N/A 5.00 20.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12% 4.1% Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 25.6% 12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.03 and its 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares and 11.1% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.68% 3.68% -4.08% -13.69% -30.41% 8.2% Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. -0.11% -4.04% 0.17% 13.95% 2.5% 22.73%

For the past year Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico S.A.B. de C.V. beats Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to customers and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft. It also provides cargo and passenger charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates airports primarily in MexicoÂ’s Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Silao (Guanajuato), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.