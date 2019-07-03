Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.15 N/A 0.52 6.55 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 10.54 6.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and ORIX Corporation. ORIX Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ORIX Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.16 beta means Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 84.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ORIX Corporation has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77% ORIX Corporation -0.41% -1.76% -4.06% -11.46% -21.88% -1.62%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was more bearish than ORIX Corporation.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.