Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Both Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.21 N/A 1.24 3.80 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.07 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and LM Funding America Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -27% -17.8%

Volatility and Risk

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.26. LM Funding America Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares and 3.7% of LM Funding America Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares. Comparatively, 25% are LM Funding America Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% LM Funding America Inc. -3.54% -12.8% -14.84% -32.72% -71.03% -7.63%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has 29.67% stronger performance while LM Funding America Inc. has -7.63% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation beats LM Funding America Inc.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.