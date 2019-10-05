Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Both Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 8 0.00 3.97M 1.24 3.80 China Lending Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -3.89 0.00

Demonstrates Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and China Lending Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 51,760,104.30% -62.4% 3.4% China Lending Corporation 0.00% -281.6% -84.4%

Volatility & Risk

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Lending Corporation’s 136.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.36 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.2% of China Lending Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 53.56% are China Lending Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% China Lending Corporation -2.41% -23.66% -28% -33.06% -56.68% -12.9%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while China Lending Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation beats China Lending Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.