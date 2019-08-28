Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

As Credit Services businesses, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.08 N/A 1.24 3.80 American Express Company 118 2.57 N/A 7.49 16.61

Table 1 demonstrates Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and American Express Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Express Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American Express Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4% American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. American Express Company on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and American Express Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 American Express Company 0 2 5 2.71

American Express Company on the other hand boasts of a $136.43 average target price and a 14.56% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of American Express Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of American Express Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was less bullish than American Express Company.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors American Express Company beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.