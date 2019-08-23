Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has 5.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.40% 3.40% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation N/A 4 3.80 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 3.53 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.