Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Credit Services company, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has 21.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has 5.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 52,208,835.34% -62.40% 3.40% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 3.90M 7 3.80 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s peers beat Atlanticus Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.