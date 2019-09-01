Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Comparing side by side

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 2.24 N/A 1.24 3.80 EZCORP Inc. 10 0.51 N/A 0.29 33.85

Table 1 highlights Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and EZCORP Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. EZCORP Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and EZCORP Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4% EZCORP Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.26 beta. In other hand, EZCORP Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and EZCORP Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EZCORP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, EZCORP Inc.’s potential upside is 77.89% and its consensus price target is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and EZCORP Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.2% and 0%. About 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, EZCORP Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% EZCORP Inc. -1.3% 2.82% -8.12% 3.68% -12.83% 27.43%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than EZCORP Inc.

Summary

EZCORP Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. The company also offers payday loan services through its financial services stores. As of September 30, 2016, it operated approximately 786 locations comprising 520 United States pawn stores under the EZPAWN or Value Pawn & Jewelry names; 239 Mexico pawn stores under the EmpeÃ±o FÃ¡cil name; and 27 CASHMAX financial service stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.