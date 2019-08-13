Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Comparing side by side

Since Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.58 N/A 1.24 3.80 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and CPI Card Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and CPI Card Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Volatility & Risk

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CPI Card Group Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares and 67.6% of CPI Card Group Inc. shares. About 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of CPI Card Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than CPI Card Group Inc.

Summary

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors CPI Card Group Inc.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.