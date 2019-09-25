Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Reaches $9.70 52-Week High; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lowered Antero Res (AR) Position By $940,580

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 188,116 shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 35.34%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 11.75 million shares with $64.99M value, down from 11.94 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $998.08M valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.1323 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2277. About 3.90 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

The stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.38 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.70 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $156.14M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $10.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.93 million more. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 84,252 shares traded or 112.32% up from the average. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) has risen 169.71% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,410 activity. ROSENCRANTS THOMAS G also bought $31,410 worth of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) on Friday, May 17.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $156.14 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.07 million shares or 0.41% less from 2.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 18,829 shares. Css Lc Il holds 74,760 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 71,887 shares. Zazove Assoc Limited Company has 875 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0% or 62,112 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 471 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 38,148 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 10,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 761,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 9,004 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 539,081 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). 380,712 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. $50,085 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 was made by Warren Glen C Jr on Thursday, May 23. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.