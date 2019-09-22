Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Reaches $8.61 52-Week High; Isoray Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) hit a new 52-week high and has $9.13 target or 6.00% above today’s $8.61 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $138.60M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $9.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.32 million more. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 100,723 shares traded or 174.64% up from the average. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) has risen 169.71% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 6 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Isoray Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.67 million shares, down from 4.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Isoray Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 370,612 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 58 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 117,100 shares.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.72 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,410 activity. On Friday, May 17 ROSENCRANTS THOMAS G bought $31,410 worth of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) or 9,000 shares.