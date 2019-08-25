Atlanticus Holdings (ATLC) Reaches $5.95 After 5.00% Down Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)

Among 2 analysts covering Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Big Yellow Group Plc has GBX 1100 highest and GBX 1000 lowest target. GBX 1054’s average target is 2.33% above currents GBX 1030 stock price. Big Yellow Group Plc had 21 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan maintained Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) rating on Wednesday, June 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1100 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. See Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 900.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1100.00 Maintain

The stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 96,398 shares traded or 376.60% up from the average. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) has risen 169.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 169.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLC News: 20/04/2018 DJ Atlanticus Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLC)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $95.78 million company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $5.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ATLC worth $4.79M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.08 million shares or 0.26% more from 2.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability owns 71,490 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Northern holds 14,791 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 26,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Morgan Stanley holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 534,271 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 154 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 88,573 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 18,829 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) for 771,204 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 62,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 471 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,410 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $31,410 was bought by ROSENCRANTS THOMAS G.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. The company has market cap of $95.78 million. It operates in two divisions, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. It has a 4.83 P/E ratio. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their clients for the purchase of various goods and services.

More notable recent Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Has Gained 108%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Big Yellow Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, provides self storage and related services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.72 billion GBP. It provides business storage, home storage, student storage, and wine storage solutions, as well as specialized storage solutions that include commercial storage, equipment storage, bulk storage, pallet storage, and stock storage. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Industrial Units on rent to eBay sellers and cottage industries, large-scale manufacturing, and retail enterprises.

More recent Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Big Yellow Group Plc’s (LON:BYG) 3.4% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Big Yellow Group Plc’s (LON:BYG) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 1.08% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1030. About 199,147 shares traded. Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.