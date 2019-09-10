Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

As Electric Utilities businesses, Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 22 2.30 N/A 0.37 62.17 Central Puerto S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Central Puerto S.A. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Atlantica Yield plc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantica Yield plc and Central Puerto S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Central Puerto S.A. has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 156.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlantica Yield plc and Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 7.29% respectively. Insiders owned 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc has stronger performance than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Atlantica Yield plc beats Central Puerto S.A.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.