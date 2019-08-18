Atlantica Yield plc (AY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.26 N/A 0.37 62.17 Black Hills Corporation 75 2.69 N/A 4.00 19.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Black Hills Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Atlantica Yield plc’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Black Hills Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atlantica Yield plc and Black Hills Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4% Black Hills Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantica Yield plc’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.57 beta. Competitively, Black Hills Corporation’s 70.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atlantica Yield plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Black Hills Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Atlantica Yield plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Black Hills Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantica Yield plc and Black Hills Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Black Hills Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Black Hills Corporation is $74, which is potential -4.11% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares are held by institutional investors while 88.9% of Black Hills Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Atlantica Yield plc’s share held by insiders are 41.55%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Black Hills Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Black Hills Corporation 1.11% 1.4% 9.82% 18.15% 33.14% 26.08%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Hills Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Black Hills Corporation beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 208,500 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. This segment owns 941 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,806 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Its Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,800 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Wyoming. This segment owns 4,585 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines and 40,044 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines. The companyÂ’s Power Generation segment produces electric power and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to its utilities under long-term contracts. Its Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. The companyÂ’s Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountain region. This segmentÂ’s principal assets include the operating interests in the properties in the San Juan basin, the Powder River basin, and the Piceance basin; and non-operated interests in wells located in various states. As of December 31, 2016, it had total reserves of approximately 78 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Black Hills Corporation also provides appliance repair services to approximately 61,000 residential customers; and constructs gas infrastructure facilities and electrical systems for gas transportation and electric utilities customers. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.