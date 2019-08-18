Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019; 7 Analysts Covering Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.29’s average target is 42.89% above currents $105.18 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform”. See Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $151.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:AY) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Atlantica Yield PLC’s current price of $23.57 translates into 1.70% yield. Atlantica Yield PLC’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 498,661 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 13.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantica Yield PLC ‘BBB’ Ratings; Outlook Stbl; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 32C/SHR, FROM 31C, EST. 33C; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Completes Acquisition of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield for $608M; 28/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD STAKE SALE DEADLINE IS SAID DELAYED: ECONOMISTA; 17/04/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. FOR SALE OF REMAINING 16.47% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF ATLANTICA YIELD; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 14/05/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC – NET RESULT AMOUNTS TO €33 MILLION MAINLY DRIVEN BY THE SALE OF A 25% STAKE IN ATLANTICA YIELD; 07/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS THE SALE OF 25% STAKE IN ATLANTICA YIELD WAS COMPLETED FOR $607.6 MLN, WITH CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT 108.0 MLN EUROS

More notable recent Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FHFA Director Change May Stop Fannie/Freddie Sweep Soon – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glencore: An Opportunity To Improve Shareholder Value From Its Energy Products Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac jump after Otting takes over at FHFA – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Forest Products declares CAD 0.0225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Grown Rogue International Inc (CNSX:GRIN) CEO on Multi-State Expansion – Midas Letter” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co holds 69,472 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl accumulated 27 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.37% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Affinity Invest Ltd Com invested in 1.35% or 57,402 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0.02% or 65,237 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 436,598 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 485 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 0.04% or 45,633 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 40,836 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com invested 0.12% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.08% or 17.95 million shares in its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.75% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $22.04 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Celebrity Cruises will return to Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity. The insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190.