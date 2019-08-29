Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Reaches $23.79 After 7.00% Down Move; TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP (CRXM) Shorts Decreased By 26.92%

TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CRXM) had a decrease of 26.92% in short interest. CRXM’s SI was 1,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.92% from 2,600 shares previously. With 12,500 avg volume, 0 days are for TAXUS CARDIUM PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CRXM)’s short sellers to cover CRXM’s short positions. It closed at $0.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 79,019 shares traded. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 13.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q REV. $233.2M, EST. $216.0M; 05/03/2018 ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS ALL CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF 25 PCT OF ATLANTICA YIELD HAVE BEEN SATISFIED OR WAIVED; 09/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Atlantica Yields’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – WILL DEPLOY IN SHORT TERM SOME OF AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND AT CORPORATE LEVEL ON ACCRETIVE DEALS; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Sees Atlantica Dividends Accretive to APUC’s Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD – PLAN TO PURCHASE CERTAIN DOLLAR DENOMINATED TRANCHES OF OWN PROJECT DEBT IN SOUTH AMERICA, FOR $25 MLN TO $40 MLN IN H1 2018; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $2.42B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $22.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AY worth $169.19M less.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 million. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics.