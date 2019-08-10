Atlantica Yield plc (AY) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.25 N/A 0.37 62.17 Ormat Technologies Inc. 59 4.88 N/A 2.33 28.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ormat Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Atlantica Yield plc is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atlantica Yield plc and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Yield plc has a beta of 0.57 and its 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ormat Technologies Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Ormat Technologies Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Ormat Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atlantica Yield plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atlantica Yield plc and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ormat Technologies Inc. is $60, which is potential -15.77% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares and 75% of Ormat Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.95% of Ormat Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc has weaker performance than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.