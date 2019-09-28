Atlantica Yield plc (AY) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Comparison side by side

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 24 0.67 56.55M 0.37 62.17 Dominion Energy Inc. 78 4.20 800.69M 2.17 34.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Dominion Energy Inc. Dominion Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantica Yield plc is currently more expensive than Dominion Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 235,919,899.87% 2.3% 0.4% Dominion Energy Inc. 1,027,184,092.37% 6.1% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantica Yield plc has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dominion Energy Inc.’s 0.24 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dominion Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Atlantica Yield plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dominion Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantica Yield plc and Dominion Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dominion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Dominion Energy Inc. is $79.5, which is potential -1.84% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.3% of Dominion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.55% are Atlantica Yield plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dominion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Dominion Energy Inc. -1.18% -3.58% -3.69% 6.98% 4.35% 3.96%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc was more bullish than Dominion Energy Inc.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc. beats Atlantica Yield plc on 11 of the 14 factors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy in the United States. The companyÂ’s Dominion Virginia Power segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Dominion Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations. It also comprises generation operations of the companyÂ’s merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The companyÂ’s Dominion Energy segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution operations, gas transmission pipeline and storage operations, natural gas gathering and processing activities, and liquefied natural gas operations. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s portfolio of assets included approximately 26,400 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 57,600 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,900 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 51,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 6 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. In addition, the company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets. It has a strategic partnership with DONG Energy to build two 6-megawatt turbines off the coast of Virginia Beach. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.