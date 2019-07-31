Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; Oxford Lane Capital Has 1.1 Sentiment

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 675,609 shares, down from 916,922 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oxford Lane Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 31.94% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. AY’s profit would be $49.11M giving it 11.87 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Atlantica Yield plc’s analysts see -644.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 182,345 shares traded. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 5.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 09/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantica Yield PLC ‘BBB’ Ratings; Outlook Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – ROFO AGREEMENTS WITH AAGES AND ABENGOA ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRIMARY SOURCE OF ACCRETIVE GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – ABENGOA ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF ATLANTICA YIELD STAKE SALE; 17/04/2018 – ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES – NO SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS ARE REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 32C/SHR, FROM 31C, EST. 33C; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Buys 25% Equity Interest in Atlantica Yield for About $608; 07/03/2018 – Atlantica Yield 4Q Loss $154.4M

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. The company has market cap of $455.26 million. It invests in fixed income securities. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 297,082 shares traded. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) has declined 5.27% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. for 64,324 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 112,885 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 131,351 shares. The New Jersey-based Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,858 shares.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It has a 62.39 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

