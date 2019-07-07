Atlantica Yield plc (AY) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) Shorts Increased By 82.18%

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) had an increase of 82.18% in short interest. VCTR’s SI was 139,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 82.18% from 76,300 shares previously. With 85,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s short sellers to cover VCTR’s short positions. The SI to Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s float is 2.06%. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 45,367 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 58.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q EPS 16c; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Rev $105M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Argo Group; 06/03/2018 Victory Capital Announces Additional Investment in Cerebellum Capital; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EBITDA $40.0M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families

Analysts expect Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. AY’s profit would be $40.09 million giving it 14.49 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Atlantica Yield plc’s analysts see -544.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 154,076 shares traded. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 5.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 09/03/2018 – ABENGOA ABG.MC SAYS THE SALE OF 25% STAKE IN ATLANTICA YIELD WAS COMPLETED FOR $607.6 MLN, WITH CAPITAL GAIN OF ABOUT 108.0 MLN EUROS; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Completes Acquisition of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield for $608M; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q BASIC LOSS/SHR $1.54, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Completes Acquisition of 25% Interest in Atlantica Yield; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD – EXPECT TO BE OFFERED CONTRACTED ASSETS REPRESENTING BETWEEN $600 & $800 MLN IN EQUITY VALUE IN NEXT 2-3 YRS FROM ROFO AGREEMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Atlantica Yield 4Q Loss $154.4M; 09/03/2018 – Algonquin Power Buys 25% Equity Interest in Atlantica Yield for About $608; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $1.54; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantica Yield PLC ‘BBB’ Ratings; Outlook Stbl

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.

