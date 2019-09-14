Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

We are comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.74 N/A 2.32 16.39 LCNB Corp. 17 3.53 N/A 1.22 14.74

Table 1 demonstrates Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and LCNB Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LCNB Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than LCNB Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and LCNB Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, LCNB Corp. has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and LCNB Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 LCNB Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s downside potential is -6.21% at a $37 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and LCNB Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 34.7% respectively. 1.6% are Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than LCNB Corp.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 11 of the 10 factors LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.