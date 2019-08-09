Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|35
|5.57
|N/A
|2.32
|16.39
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|53
|4.07
|N/A
|4.36
|9.25
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Eagle Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is presently more expensive than Eagle Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|1%
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|14%
|1.9%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.42 beta indicates that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.
Analyst Recommendations
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 50.83%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.1% and 79%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|1.33%
|7.37%
|4.91%
|17.85%
|-6.08%
|34.71%
|Eagle Bancorp Inc.
|-1.27%
|-26.64%
|-25.71%
|-27.89%
|-26.24%
|-17.24%
For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has 34.71% stronger performance while Eagle Bancorp Inc. has -17.24% weaker performance.
Summary
Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.
