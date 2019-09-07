Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.18 N/A 2.32 16.39 BankUnited Inc. 34 2.87 N/A 2.85 12.07

Table 1 demonstrates Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and BankUnited Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BankUnited Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. BankUnited Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 BankUnited Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has an average price target of $37, and a 3.90% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares and 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. Competitively, BankUnited Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has stronger performance than BankUnited Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats BankUnited Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.