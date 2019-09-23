Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.57 N/A 2.32 16.39 WSFS Financial Corporation 42 5.01 N/A 3.13 13.55

In table 1 we can see Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and WSFS Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WSFS Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. WSFS Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and WSFS Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s downside potential is -3.34% at a $37 consensus target price. Meanwhile, WSFS Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.75, while its potential upside is 7.42%. Based on the results given earlier, WSFS Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than WSFS Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors WSFS Financial Corporation beats Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.