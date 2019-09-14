Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Contrasting side by side

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.74 N/A 2.32 16.39 TowneBank 27 3.83 N/A 1.96 14.36

Demonstrates Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and TowneBank earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TowneBank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and TowneBank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, TowneBank has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and TowneBank are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -6.21% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation with average price target of $37. Competitively TowneBank has a consensus price target of $27, with potential downside of -5.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that TowneBank looks more robust than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares and 47.2% of TowneBank shares. 1.6% are Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of TowneBank’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has stronger performance than TowneBank

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors TowneBank.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.