Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 37 1.71 80.38M 2.32 16.39 Ameris Bancorp 37 1.33 65.16M 2.86 13.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Ameris Bancorp. Ameris Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 217,360,735.53% 7.2% 1% Ameris Bancorp 175,067,168.19% 9.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Ameris Bancorp is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Ameris Bancorp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 3 3.00

$37 is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.93%. Ameris Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $45.33 consensus target price and a 15.40% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ameris Bancorp is looking more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was more bullish than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats on 8 of the 14 factors Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.